Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,038. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 77.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

