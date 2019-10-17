Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175,225 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Metlife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Metlife by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

Shares of MET opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.