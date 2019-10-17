Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Metso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metso Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:MXCYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. 65,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

