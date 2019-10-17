MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

MFA opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 61.54%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

