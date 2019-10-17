MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded MGM China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

