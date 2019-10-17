MHI Funds LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 181,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 140,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 576,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 199,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 641,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,318,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $906.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.