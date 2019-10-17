MHI Funds LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

MHI Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 252.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after buying an additional 5,755,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 2,102,515 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 364.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after buying an additional 1,967,751 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $48,600,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,059,000 after buying an additional 1,456,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 170,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

