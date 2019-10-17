MIB Coin (MIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,721.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a market cap of $341,517.00 and approximately $2,721.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000466 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001198 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 338,650,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,348,371 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

