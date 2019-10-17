Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.89

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.89 and traded as low as $109.80. Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 89,198 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

