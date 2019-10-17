MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $20.40 million and approximately $9,053.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

