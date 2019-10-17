Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

