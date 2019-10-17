Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.81. Midland Exploration shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 10,650 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $57.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

