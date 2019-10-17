Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 5,487 Shares

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $103,978.65. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 8,150 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $144,988.50.

MIST stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.56). On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,925,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,294,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $72,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

