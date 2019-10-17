Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,569. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 4,500 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,072 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $104,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,638.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,069,803 shares of company stock valued at $36,145,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.