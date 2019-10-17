Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,415,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,019,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.81% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44,086.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 333.6% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 101,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 800,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 131,654 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 97,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.