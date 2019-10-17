Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after buying an additional 3,935,958 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,162,000 after buying an additional 1,539,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after buying an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,846,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,066,000 after buying an additional 957,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.32. 53,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.