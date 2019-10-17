Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,007 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.67% of Fidelity National Financial worth $81,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,575. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 75,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $3,345,725.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,506.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.