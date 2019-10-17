Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,674 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 15,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.