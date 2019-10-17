Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 20,580 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.51. The company had a trading volume of 713,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.83. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

