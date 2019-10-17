Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $3.02 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,475,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $11,676,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,637 shares of company stock worth $16,451,534. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.47. 9,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

