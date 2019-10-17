Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,480,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,010,000 after buying an additional 143,854 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,755,000 after buying an additional 126,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,087,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.81. 5,417,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,790,338. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

