Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.40. 124,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,393. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

