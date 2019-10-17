Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,079,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 340.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 941,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 727,998 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,615,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,782,000 after acquiring an additional 147,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 201.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 56,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,803. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.