Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 20,226 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 906,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $55,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 218,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

