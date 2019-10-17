Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 260 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $230.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day moving average is $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total transaction of $1,693,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,670 shares of company stock valued at $33,420,945. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

