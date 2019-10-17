Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.60

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 1655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. The company operates through Leasing, Property Sales, Management, Mitsui Home, and Other segments. The Leasing segment leases office buildings, retail properties, logistics facilities, housing, and other properties primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

