MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Stock Price Up 28.5%

MJardin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MJARF) shares rose 28.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 1,433 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64.

About MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF)

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialized cannabis management company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers its partners turnkey cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail solutions, including licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, and facility ramp-up services, as well as day-to-day personnel management and oversight, and operation services for large scale production facilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for MJardin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJardin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.