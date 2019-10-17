MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.14 Million

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce $443.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.40 million to $449.91 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $487.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of MKSI traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 237,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $103.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

