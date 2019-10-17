MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 454,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 390,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.80. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.