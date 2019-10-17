Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MBRX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moleculin Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 87,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 676,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,880,961 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

