Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura set a $76.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.07.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.84. 624,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,330. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 0.08. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $64.42 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 26,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $3,111,216.57. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $250,447.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,163 shares of company stock worth $21,813,959. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth $6,803,000. Finally, Invictus RG grew its position in Mongodb by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.