Morgan Stanley Buys 9,462 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 5.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

NYSE RFI opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.5%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.