Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 163,536 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 561,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 915,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIM opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

