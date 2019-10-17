Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Corecivic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Corecivic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corecivic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Corecivic by 39.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $490.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corecivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $134,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,057 shares in the company, valued at $565,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

