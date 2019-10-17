Morgan Stanley Purchases 76,938 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Cardtronics worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cardtronics by 2,728.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 283,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 273,470 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 259,064 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics by 111.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 390,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter.

CATM opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

