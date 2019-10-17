Morgan Stanley Sells 11,837 Shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (BMV:KNOW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (BMV:KNOW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 9.8% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 21.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33. Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $43.81.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

