Morgan Stanley Sells 21,290 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3,276.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 48,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 395,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,764,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,197.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $677,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,105.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,243. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

NYSE:RGA opened at $156.71 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $163.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

