Morgan Stanley Trims Slack (NYSE:WORK) Target Price to $28.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on Slack and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.35.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 185,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65. Slack has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.00.

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $145,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $340,880.00. Insiders have sold 297,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,853 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

