Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 515,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 615,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

