Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.38, 300,788 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 226,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a market cap of $247.96 million and a PE ratio of -197.14.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

