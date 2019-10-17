Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 17,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Mplx stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Mplx has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Mplx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

