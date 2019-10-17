Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $117.25 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.