MVL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $129,003.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $129,003.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, IDEX, Cashierest and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00043065 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.05949099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00044087 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM, Cryptology, UEX, IDEX and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

