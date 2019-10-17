MyState (ASX:MYS) Trading Up 2%

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS)’s share price was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$4.69 ($3.33) and last traded at A$4.69 ($3.33), approximately 76,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.60 ($3.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of $428.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.44.

About MyState (ASX:MYS)

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

