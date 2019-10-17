Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in September

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $489.48 million, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.52. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.