National Express Group (LON:NEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $450.60

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450.60 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 448.40 ($5.86), with a volume of 732624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.80 ($5.77).

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465 ($6.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.70), for a total transaction of £22,009.28 ($28,759.02).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

