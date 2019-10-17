National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 955 ($12.48) target price on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 932.62 ($12.19).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 899 ($11.75). The company had a trading volume of 7,435,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 862.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 842.13. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 894.40 ($11.69).

In other news, insider Amanda Mesler purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.