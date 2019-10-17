National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Update

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,531.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 648.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 21.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,651. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a current ratio of 14.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

