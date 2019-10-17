National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. acquired 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,144. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $101,246. Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Security Group stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742. National Security Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

