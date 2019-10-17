NativeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $51,442.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00228390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.01095541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 21,980,858 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

